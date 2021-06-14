WOOD RIVER JCT. — Pilgrim limited Chariho High to four goals in the second half and topped the Chargers, 13-10, in the quarterfinals of the Division II girls lacrosse tournament Monday.
No. 3 Chariho (7-5) trailed 7-6 at the half. No. 6 Pilgrim (8-4) outscored the Chargers 6-4 in the second half.
"It was back and forth the entire game," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We just made too many unforced errors, and they capitalized. Their goalie was very skilled and she made some big saves.
"Their defense also did a good job of defending our transition and making it hard to get in a rhythm on attack."
Emily St. Lawrence and Emma Hughes each scored three times and contributed an assist for Chariho. Olivia Brown had two goals and an assist, Bella Santos and Chaia Elwell each scored once, and Mia Campbell and Emily Ballard had assists.
Goalie Sam Snyder made 12 saves.
"Emma Hughes did a good job on the draw, helping us win controls," Godbout said. "Sam did a great job in keeping the score close. She came up big a number of times."
Pilgrim advanced to the semifinals, where it will face Portsmouth later this week. Portsmouth beat Rocky Hill, 20-10, on Monday.
— Keith Kimberlin
