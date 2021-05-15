WESTERLY — Westerly High girls lacrosse coach Meg Paisley knew it was going to be difficult for Carly Chretien to keep up her scoring pace (15 goals already this season) against Chariho on Saturday.
"I knew Chariho was going to face-guard her," Paisley said. "I would have done the same thing."
Mia Campbell took on the role of face-guarder. And it was the combination of Campbell's defense — Chretien was held scoreless — and Chariho's domination of the draw — which kept the ball in the Chargers' possession most of the game — that paved the way for a 20-5 Chariho romp.
Both teams are 2-1 overall and in Division II.
"We were 2-0 coming in but the range of talent in Division II is ridiculously wide," Paisley said. "We beat a team 18-8. Chariho will have to try to not score very early to manage that score when they play them."
Middie Emma Hughes won 18 of 21 draws to key Chariho's offense. She also contributed four goals and three assists.
Emily St. Lawrence led the Chargers with five goals, Chaia Elwell and Laura McIntosh each added three goals and three assists, and Emily Ballard finished with three goals and two assists.
"I was thrilled we had 13 assists today," Chariho coach Brittany Godbout said. "What you saw today was a young team that finally came together and did not rely on 1-on-1 offense. We were cutting and looking for each other. Of course, the biggest factor was Emma controlling the faceoffs. I like this team. We're still very young but very coachable."
Chariho, which was 6-7 in 2019, features many young players. But Westerly, 12-2 and a D-II finalist in '19, is even younger.
"I have a couple of starters who have never played lacrosse before this year and three defenders who have never played defense," Paisley said. "It's very unpredictable coming into this year after the pandemic canceled last season. We don't return many varsity players (3). Plus it was a tough mismatch with Hughes, a senior, going against our freshman in the faceoff circle."
Goals by McIntosh and Megan Ballard gave Chariho a 2-0 lead before Diana Turano (four goals) and Rachel Dobson scored to tie it up five minutes into the game.
Chariho scored 13 of the next 16 goals to take a 15-5 halftime lead. Charger goalie Samantha Snyder did her part with five first-half saves, including three midway through the opening 25 minutes when Westerly could have tied the score at 4.
Chariho tallied six goals in the last six minutes of the half to stretch a 9-4 lead to 15-5 and signal a running clock with 1:10 to go in the opening frame.
Hughes was pleased with her faceoff performance but paid tribute to Chariho's first-time starters.
"This year has very strong underclassmen," Hughes said. "They generate a lot of energy."
McIntosh's goal off a beautiful Emily Ballard lead pass in transition made it 16-5 Chariho with 23:13 left to play. Ava DiBiasio scored to make it 17-5, and Chariho basically played ball control on the perimeter the rest of the way.
Viviana Pruitt made 13 saves for Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.