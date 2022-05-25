CRANSTON — Cranston West scored eight goals in the second half and edged Chariho High, 12-11, in a controversial Division II girls lacrosse quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
The loss ended Chariho's season.
Chariho was issued six yellow cards. The Chargers received their fourth yellow card with about 16 minutes remaining and had to remove a player from the field. The Chargers had to remove two more players later in the game after additional yellow cards.
Chariho coach Brittney Godbout was not pleased with the officiating.
"It was a great game. If you take the refs out of it, it would have been an amazing game," Godbout said. "There were a number of questionable calls."
She said three of the yellow cards were for checks to the head, according to the officials.
"Laurel McIntosh got eight checks to the head, and [Cranston West] didn't get any yellow cards," Godbout said. "We scored four goals with just nine players on the field."
Teams normally play with 12 players.
Fifth-seeded Chariho trailed 11-9, but scored two goals in the final three minutes before losing 12-11.
"If we had won the final draw, I think we would have scored again and tied it," Godbout said. "Cranston West has skilled players and a very good team."
McIntosh scored four times and had an assist. Emily Ballard and Chaia Elwell scored three goals apiece. Bella Santos scored once and Tahlia Novogrodski finished with two assists.
Fourth-seeded Cranston West (9-4) advanced to the semifinals, where it will face No. 1 Portsmouth on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Chariho finished the season 8-5.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.