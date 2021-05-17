EAST GREENWICH — Rocky Hill scored 14 goals in the second half and defeated Chariho High, 23-22, in a Division II girls lacrosse match Monday afternoon.
Chariho had a five-goal lead, 14-9, at the half. But the Mariners took the lead with about 14 minutes left in the game. Chariho tied the score several times, but never retook the lead.
"They just caught fire, winning all the draws and the ground balls and their goalie made some huge saves. In the last few minutes we had three good opportunities and she made saves on all of them," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "It's very frustrating and disappointing. In the second half, they wanted it a little more than we did."
Emily St. Lawrence led Chariho with eight goals and one assist. Laurel McIntosh had four goals and three assists, and Emily Ballard finished with a pair of goals and four assists.
Ava DiBiasio added a pair of goals and an assist, Emma Hughes finished with a goal and four assists, and Megan Ballard and Bella Santos each scored a goal.
Chariho (2-2, 2-2) next travels to Mount St. Charles on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
