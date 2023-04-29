CRANSTON — Chariho High built a three-goal lead in the second half and topped Cranston West, 11-10, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Saturday.
The Chargers led 6-5 at the half and increased the lead to 10-7 in the second half. Chariho maintained at least a two-goal lead until the final stages of the game.
"This was a very competitive game and it went back and forth the entire game," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said in an email. "Chariho did a much better job transitioning up the field and looking for the open pass. We also did a better job with our shot selection. Defense did a great job slowing down the attack and helping one another on the slide."
Chaia Elwell scored three goals and contributed an assist and Kayden Jaillet had three goals.
Laurel McIntosh finished with two goals and an assist. Megan Ballard scored twice. Emily Ballard had a goal and an assist and Kylie Hoffman finished with two assists.
Chariho goalie McKenzie Allen made eight saves.
Cranston West dropped to (4-4, 4-4 Division II). Chariho (6-1, 6-1) next travels to Burrillville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
