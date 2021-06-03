WOOD RIVER JCT. — Emma Dyer scored in sudden death overtime lifting the Chariho High girls lacrosse team to a Division II win against Pilgrim, 18-17, on Thursday.
Dyer's goal came with 1:16 left in the 3-minute overtime period on a pass from Olivia Brown.
The two teams were tied at 17 after regulation. Emma Hughes took the overtime draw for Chariho and the Chargers gained possession. Both teams were called for a foul on a play and Pilgrim gained control on the alternate possession rule
But Chariho regained possession and transitioned down the field for the goal. Dyer cut across the field after the pass from Brown and scored from about a foot outside the goal crease.
"Today was the Blue Out game for the Maddie Potts Foundation and it was a Maddie Potts type of game — physical and very aggressive," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "It was back and forth, a very fun and entertaining game to watch."
Potts, who played lacrosse and soccer at Chariho, died in 2017 of a brain aneurysm she suffered during a soccer game.
Chaia Elwell scored five times for Chariho and had four assists. Emily Ballard finished with four goals and three assists. Hughes scored three times and had an assist.
Brown contributed two goals and two assists. Emily St. Lawrence scored twice and had an assist.
Laurel McIntosh had a goal and four assists and Ava DiBiasio had an assist.
Pilgrim dropped to 5-4, 5-4 Division II. Chariho (6-3, 6-3) next travels to North Kingstown on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
