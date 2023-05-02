BURRILLVILLE — Burrillville never trailed and handed Chariho High its most decisive loss of the season, 19-11, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Chariho did cut the lead to two goals several times, but could never get any closer.
Before Tuesday, Chariho's only loss was to North Kingstown by one goal in double overtime.
"Burrillville outplayed us today. We made a lot of mistakes that added up and Burrillville capitalized on them," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said in an email. "Kaitlin Wojcik and Brie Macaruso had strong games on defense."
Kayden Jaillet scored five goals for Chariho. Chaia Elwell contributed three goals. Kylie Hoffman had a goal and an assist. Laurel McIntosh and Emily Ballard each scored a goal.
Burrillville improved to 8-2, 8-2 Division II. Chariho (6-2, 6-2) next hosts Middletown on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
