WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High senior high jumper Margaret Weeden earned All-State honors for the third time this indoor track season.
Weeden checked all the boxes for receiving such recognition.
"She's a hard worker and she is consistent throughout the season," Chariho coach Andrew Fales said. "This season was the culmination of all her hard work."
Fales contends Weeden's strong season was also the result of another not-so-typical activity.
"She's a dancer, and I think dancing contributed to a lot of her success in high school," Fales said. "The training she did in dancing involved her legs, upper body and her core. All that played into her success as a high jumper."
Weeden earned second-team All-State recognition at the state meet after clearing 5 feet. She was third-team as both a junior and sophomore.
Weeden earned first-team All-Sullivan Division and first-team Class B after clearing 5-2 at both of those championship meets. She owns the school record at 5-3, established during her junior year.
Sophomore Erin vonHousen earned third-team All-State honors after placing third in the 3,000 at the state meet in a school-record time of 10:33.63.
She broke the school record in the 1,000 (3:06.37) and the 1,500 (5:48.86) during the season. She was first-team All-Sullivan Division in the 1,500 (5:11.79) and the 1,000 (3:11.71). She was first-team Class B in the 3,000 (10:48.63).
"She is just a phenomenally hard worker. She can run the 1,000, 1,500, 3,000 and the 4x400 relay," Fales said. "She is a talented runner that can contribute across the board. She has gone up a level this season. She is paying more attention to race strategy. Her total mileage has increased and the amount of speed work she does has increased."
Sophomore Weeko Thompson was first team All-Sullivan Division in the shot put (33-1½) and second-team Class B (33-0).
"The difference between this year and last year is she worked out over the summer and it all kind of fell into place this season," Fales said. "Her speed in the throws has improved this year. She did some lifting in the indoor season and is getting stronger and her technique is better."
Emily Brown earned second-team Sullivan Division honors in the 300 (46.06), as did Brooke Kanaczet in the 600 (1:45.79) and Grace Gillett in the 3,000 (11:34.07).
The 4x400 relay team of Anna LaCroix, Maya Weathers, vonHousen and Kanaczet received Sullivan Division third-team honors after placing third at the championship meet in 4:35.36.
Chariho finished 9-2 in the Sullivan Division and placed second at the league's championship meet. The Chargers were sixth at both the Class B and state meets.
"We've never had that strong of a showing at the state meet. It was just a great season," Fales said.
