PROVIDENCE — Two Chariho High athletes earned All-State honors after their performances — one of which was a school record — at the girls indoor track and field state meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Margaret Weeden tied for second in the high jump after clearing 5-0. Erin vonHousen was third in the 3,000 (10:33.63) and fifth in the 1,000 (3:09.63).
Her time in the 3,000 established a Chariho school record by eight seconds and improved her personal-best time by 15 seconds. She already set school records for the 1,500 and 1,000 earlier this season.
All-State distinction is awarded to athletes finishing in the top three in their events.
Weeko Thompson also contributed a fourth-place showing in the shot put (33-8.25).
Chariho placed sixth in the team standings with 19 points. La Salle won the title for the 16th straight time with 83 points. Classical was second with 74.
Weeden, vonHousen and Thompson all qualified for the New England championships on March 5 in Boston.
— Keith Kimberlin
