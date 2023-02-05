PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished first with a school-record time in the 3,000 and Brooke Kanaczet was second in the 1,500 at the Class Medium girls indoor track championships on Saturday.
VonHousen turned in a time of 10:33.07 in the 3,000, while Kanaczet finished in 5:00.04. VonHousen was also seventh in the 600 (1:46.89).
Chariho finished eighth in the team standings with 33 points. West Warwick was first with 111 and South Kingstown was second with 87.
Chariho's Emily Brown was sixth in the 600 (1:46.56).
Chariho's 4x400 relay team of vonHousen, Brown, Emmiline Wiberg and Evelyn Campbell placed fifth (4:35.60).
The 4x200 team of Brown, Chloe Babcock, Wiberg and Campbell finished sixth (1:59.08). Kyla Peltier, Grace Steere, Kara Linke and Ella Murphy finished sixth in the 4x800 relay (11:23.23).
— Keith Kimberlin
