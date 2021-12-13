GIRLS
(Monday’s Games)
CHARIHO 34, CENTRAL 23
Chariho (34)
Keira Frias 2 0-0 4, Elaina Ricci 1 3-5 5, Lexi Cole 3 0-0 6, Jules White 1 2-5 4, Emily Ballard 4 0-0 8, Megan Ballard 0 0-0 0, Eliah King 1 0-0 2, MacKenzie Allen 1 0-0 2, Brianna DeGiacomo 1 0-0 3, Charlie Edmunds 0 0-0 0, Erin O’Leary 0 0-0 0, Sarah Main 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 14 5-10 34.
Chariho 20 0 6 8 — 34
Central 5 4 7 7 — 23
3-point field goals: Chariho (1) — DeGiacomo.
Rebounds: Chariho (32) — E. Ballard 9, Elaina Ricci 4, King 4, White 3, Frias 2, Cole 2, Allen 2, DeGiacomo 2, Edmunds 2, O’Leary 2.
–––
WESTERLY 51, CUMBERLAND 20
Westerly (51)
Kate Rafferty 2 0-0 5, Hannah Seltzer 1 0-0 2, Gia Keegan 1 0-0 2, Alex Stoehr 1 0-0 2, Julianna Voisinet 2 2-2 6, Lilly Gorman 1 2-4 4, Riley Peloquin 2 1-2 5, Rachel Federico 3 2-4 9, Sydney Haik 3 5-8 14, Arianna Arruda 0 0-0 0,Ellie Dodge 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 17 12-20 51.
Cumberland 6 4 5 5 — 20
Westerly 15 7 21 8 — 51
3-point field goals: Westerly (5) — Haik 3, Rafferty, Federico.
Rebounds: Westerly (31) — Federico 6, Peloquin 5, Keegan 4, Stoehr 4, Voisinet 4, Gorman 2, Haik 2, Dodge 2, Seltzer, Arruda.
