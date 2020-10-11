SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High freshman Erin vonHousen took first-place honors, but the Chargers split a Southern Division girls cross country meet Saturday at Curtis Corner Middle.
Chariho was without the services of two-time All-State runner Abby Cole, who was sick.
VonHousen finished with a time of 20:13 on the 3.0-mile course, and teammate Julia Fortune was second (20:52). Chariho's other scorers were Anna LaCroix (seventh, 21:48), Mia Campbell (15th, 23:15) and Catherine Allenson (19th, 23:30).
Chariho (4-1) defeated Prout, 25-30, but lost to South Kingstown, 28-31.
The Chargers next compete at Westerly on Saturday at 10 a.m. North Kingstown will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
