WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen topped the field and the Chargers picked up a pair of Southern Division girls cross country victories on Monday.
The Chariho sophomore completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:57. Chariho's Anna LaCroix finished second in 19:17.
Chariho defeated Rogers, 21-34, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 15-50.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Catherine Allenson (fourth, 21:35), Keira Frias (seventh, 22:48) and Emmiline Wiberg (11th, 24:35).
Chariho (2-0, 2-0 Southern Division) next travels to South Kingstown for a 4 p.m. race next Monday. Prout will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
