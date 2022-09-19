WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen topped the field, but the Chargers dropped a pair of Southern Division girls cross country races on Monday.
The Chariho junior completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:45. Chariho lost to Westerly, 20-41, and North Kingstown, 22-37.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Grace Steere (10th, 22:44), Kara Linke (15th, 23:49), Maria Mykhaylyshyn (21st, 24:51) and Kyle Peltier (22nd, 24:59).
Chariho (2-2, 2-2 Southern Division) next competes in the Ocean State Invite on Saturday at Goddard Park, Warwick, at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
