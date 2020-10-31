EAST GREENWICH — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen placed seventh and the Chargers finished fourth as a team at the girls freshman state cross country championships Saturday at East Greenwich High.
VonHousen completed the 2.4-mile course in 16:03.93. Chariho placed fourth with 113 points. Cumberland took first with 54, followed by La Salle with 63.
Chariho's Alexis Cole was 25th in 17:35.97. Other scorers for the Chargers were Keeira Frias (34th, 17:55.24), Jules White (55th, 19:01.25) and Chloe Babcock (58th, 19:23.80).
JV state meet
Chariho had two runners in the JV state meet.
Hanna Dias placed 57th in 26:07.79 and Maria Mykhaylshyn was 70th (26:38.29).
Chariho will next compete in the A Division championship meet on Saturday in Smithfield at a time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
