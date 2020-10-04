WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High put four of the first five runners across the line to sweep a girls cross country tri-meet Saturday morning.
Freshman Erin vonHousen was the top Chariho runner, covering the 3.1-mile course in 19:26.7, good for second overall. Abby Cole was third in 19:36.6, and Anna LaCroix placed fourth (19:38). Catherine Allenson finished seventh (21:32.1) to close out the Chargers' scoring.
Narragansett freshman Madeline O'Neill won the race in 19:17.3.
Chariho defeated Narragansett, 20-42, and Toll Gate, 15-50. Narragansett beat Toll Gate, 21-36.
Chariho next competes on Saturday at South Kingstown with Prout.
— Keith Kimberlin
