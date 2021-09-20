SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Erin vonHousen finished first overall, helping the Chariho High girls cross country team to a split of Southern Division meet with South Kingstown and Prout on Monday.
The Chargers defeated Prout, 25-30, but lost to South Kingstown, 23-38, at Curtis Corner Middle School.
VonHousen's winning time over the 3.1-mile course was 19:37. Teammate Anna LaCroix placed fourth in 20:57.
Also scoring for Chariho were Catherine Allenson (11th, 22:07); Kayden Kelly (31st, 26:06); and Maria Mykhaylyshyn (32nd, 26:22).
Chariho (3-1, 3-1 Southern Division) next takes part in the Ocean State Invitational on Saturday at Goddard Park in Warwick at 9 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
