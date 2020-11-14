NORTH SCITUATE — Two Chariho High runners earned All-State honors and the Chargers finished fourth at the RIIL girls cross country state meet Saturday at Ponaganset.
Junior Julia Fortune was the first Chariho runner across the line, placing 19th in 19:43.52 on the 3.1-mile course. Erin vonHousen was 21st in 19:53.66.
By virtue of their performances, Fortune and vonHousen earned third-team All-State honors. VonHousen edged Westerly's Kaya West by less than second for the final spot on the third team.
Chariho finished with 164 points. La Salle was first with 49 followed by East Greenwich (57) and North Kingstown (72).
In a typical year, the Chargers' performance would have qualified them as a team for the New England championships, but the meet will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other scorers for Chariho were Abby Cole (38th, 20:36.84), Anna LaCroix (43rd, 20:57.46) and Catherine Allenson (67th, 21:53.35).
Reese Fahys of East Greenwich won the race in 17:43.51.
— Keith Kimberlin
