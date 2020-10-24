WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Julia Fortune topped the field and the Chargers closed the Southern Division girls cross country season with three wins on Saturday.
Fortune was the first runner across the line on the 3.1-mile course in 19:17. Chariho also took the next three spots.
Abby Cole placed second in 19:52, followed by Anna LaCroix (20:02) and Erin vonHousen (20:03). Chariho freshman Alexis Cole also scored with a sixth-place finish (21:15).
Chariho (7-2) defeated West Warwick, 16-47, Rogers, 15-50, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 15-49.
North Kingstown wrapped up the league title with a pair of wins on Saturday. Chariho finished third in the league and qualified for the state meet as a team, according to coach Scott Fortune.
West Warwick finished the league season 4-5, while Rogers was 1-8 and EWG (0-9).
Chariho next competes in the Class meet on Nov. 7 at Ponaganset.
— Keith Kimberlin
