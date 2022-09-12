WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen topped the field, but the Chargers dropped a pair of Southern Division girls cross country races on Monday.
The Chariho junior completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:03. Chariho lost to Prout, 22-36, and South Kingstown, 20-43, in the season-opening league meet for all three schools.
Other Chariho scorers were Grace Steere (14th, 23:14), Kara Linke (15th, 23:22), Kiera Frias (19th, 23:50) and Kyla Peltier (24th, 24:42).
Chariho next competes on Monday at Westerly at 5 p.m. North Kingstown will also be running.
— Keith Kimberlin
