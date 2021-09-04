SMITHFIELD — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished first as did the Chargers team in the Injury Fund Carnival girls cross country race Saturday at Deerfield Park.
The sophomore covered the 3.1-mile course in 20:01. The race was one of four varsity events on the day.
Chariho finished with 57 points to take first. Cranston East was next with 64.
Anna LaCroix was Chariho's next runner across the line placing fourth in 21:11.
The other three scorers for the Chargers were Catherine Allenson (10th, 22:50), Keira Frias (24th, 25:35) and Maria Mykhaylyshyn (31st, 26:59).
"All five runners ran faster than they did on the same course last year," Chariho coach Scott Fortune said. "The kids won the race as a team."
Chariho opens the dual meet season on Sept. 13 hosting Exeter-West Greenwich and Rogers at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.