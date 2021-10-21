BURRILLVILLE — Chariho High's Anna LaCroix placed ninth at the Skee Carter Invitational girls cross country race at Burrillville Middle on Thursday.
LaCroix completed the 3.1-mile course in 20:31. Chariho did not have enough runners for a team score. Erin vonHousen, the team's top runner, did not compete.
Other finishers for the Chargers were Catherine Allenson (56th, 22:45), Maria Mykhaylyshyn (86th, 24:36) and Riley Robalewski (94th, 25:23).
Chariho next competes in the Class B championships on Oct. 30 at Ponaganset at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
