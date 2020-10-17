WESTERLY — Chariho High split a Southern Division girls cross country meet on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Chariho defeated Westerly, 23-34, but lost to unbeaten North Kingstown (7-0), 20-37.
Erin vonHousen was the first Chariho runner across the line, placing fourth in 20:11. Julia Fortune was seventh in 20:45. Chariho's other scorers were Abby Cole (eighth, 20:56), Anna LaCroix (seventh, 21:21) and Catherine Allenson (17th, 22:47).
NK's Rory Sullivan won the race in 19:49.
Chariho next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich, Rogers and West Warwick on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
