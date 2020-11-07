SMITHFIELD — Chariho High put two runners in the top 10 and finished third in the Class A girls cross country championships Saturday at Deerfield Park.
Freshman Erin vonHousen was the first Chariho runner to finish the 3.1-mile course with a time of 19:48.97. Junior Julia Fortune was eighth in 20:08.73.
Abby Cole placed 14th in 20:23.24. Chariho's other two scorers were Anna LaCroix (28th, 21:31.16) and Alexis Cole (34th, 22:18.32).
Chariho finished with 91 points. La Salle Academy was first with 19 followed by North Kingstown with 64.
Chariho will next compete in the state meet at Ponaganset on Saturday at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
