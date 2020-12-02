WOOD RIVER JCT. — For the Chariho High girls cross country team, this was definitely a season for the ages.
Chariho has fielded a squad for the past 43 years. Prior to this season, the Chargers had placed in the top six at the state meet twice, in 1980 (fifth) and 1981 (second).
This season, the Chargers finished fourth with 164 points, trailing only La Salle, East Greenwich and North Kingstown.
But just as important to coach Scott Fortune was how the team performed that day.
"It's nice when you go to a big meet like that and you can say as a team you finished the best you could," Fortune said. "The teams that beat us were teams that everybody talks about as powerhouse teams. We really had a good team atmosphere this year. The kids all supported each other. I'm really proud of all the girls."
Chariho junior Julia Fortune and freshman Erin vonHousen each earned third-team All-State honors as result of their performances at the state meet.
Fortune was 19th in 19:43.52 on the 3.1-mile course, and vonHousen was 21st in 19:53.66. The top seven runners earn first team, the next seven second team and the third seven third team.
Both runners were first-team All-Southern Division. A formula that utilizes results in division dual meets is used to determine postseason honors. VonHousen was first-team All-Class A, and Fortune was second team based on their performances at the Class A meet.
"Julia really had a great season," Fortune said of his daughter. "Her goal was to make All-State again and she accomplished that goal and ran her best races at the end of the season. She worked really hard."
Fortune was third-team All-State as a sophomore.
VonHousen, who ran with Westerly Middle last season, made the decision to attend Chariho this year.
"We found out at the end of the school year that Erin was coming to Chariho. The girls reached out to her and she met with the returning runners over the summer," Fortune said. "She had a wonderful season. She's a super hard worker and fantastic to coach. She fit in great with the girls. She really believes in the program."
Chariho's Abby Cole was third-team All-Southern Division and second-team All-Class A. She finished 38th at the state meet.
"Abby has been a cornerstone of the team all four years," Fortune said of the senior. "She was a team captain with Paige (Grissom). She was a major contributor to our finish at the state meet."
Junior Anna LaCroix was third-team All-Southern Division. She placed 28th at the Class A meet and 43rd at the state meet.
Chariho was also 7-2 in a tough Southern Division. The league had four of the top five teams at the state meet.
Chariho's fourth-place showing at the state meet would have qualified the team for the New England championships. But the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus also prevented the Chargers from traveling to any invitational meets, including the Manhattan Invitational in New York City.
Fortune hope to make it up to the team in the summer if the coronavirus numbers will allow it to happen.
"I told the kids before the class meets that our goal was to qualify for New Englands, and if we did, we would do something, go somewhere and do something as a team this summer," Fortune said.
