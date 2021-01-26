WOOD RIVER JCT. — A young Chariho High girls basketball team couldn't overcome a scoreless first quarter and fell to Cranston West, 46-29, in its season opener Monday night.
Chariho trailed 13-0 after the first period and 21-7 at intermission before settling into the nonleague game.
"The first quarter was a bit challenging," Chargers coach Chris Piasczyk said, noting six of his 12 varsity players are freshmen. "We started to understand the speed of the game and played with greater intensity in the second half and essentially lost the second half by three points."
Cranston West (2-0) outscored Chariho, 25-22, over the third and fourth quarters.
Spencer Shiels finished with 15 points and four rebounds for the Chargers. Jules White added two points and six rebounds, and Tori Babineau had two points and four steals.
"We kind of figured it out in the second half and got the nerves out," Piasczyk said. "As the game went on, we made the adjustments to play competitively, which was nice to see."
Chariho next hosts Middletown on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.