Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.