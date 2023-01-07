CUMBERLAND — Jules White scored 19 points and had a good showing at the free-throw line as Chariho High defeated Cumberland, 45-36, in a Division II girls basketball game Saturday afternoon.
White made seven of 10 free throws.
"Jules did a really job attacking the basket and being a tone setter early in the game," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "Without her we might have been double digits in the first half."
Chariho trailed 24-21 at the half and 32-29 after three quarters. But the Chargers outscored Cumberland, 16-4, in the fourth quarter to take the win.
"We were able to get 12 free throws in the fourth quarter," LaBelle said. "Their 2-3 zone gave us a little bit of trouble. We were not attacking the gaps in the zone or getting good angles for passes. We did a lot better in the second half."
LaBelle said Keira Frias, who finished with 14 points, also played well defensively for the Chargers. Brianna DeGiacomo finished with five points.
"She did some of the little things for us and she was 3 for four from the line in the fourth quarter," LaBelle said.
Cumberland dropped to 1-6, 1-4 Division II. Chariho next travels to West Warwick on Tuesday for a 6:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.