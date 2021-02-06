WESTERLY — Here's what Westerly High guard Mackenzie Fusaro did in the first 55 seconds of the second quarter against rival Chariho High.
The senior scored on a drive to the basket, made two steals and converted an offensive rebound.
It was representative of the Bulldogs' play the entire game as they used aggressive defense, offensive rebounding and overall intensity to whip the Chargers, 52-29, in a Division II girls basketball game Saturday afternoon at Federico Gym.
Defensive pressure has long been a staple for the Bulldogs.
"Especially against a younger team like Chariho. Pressuring kids who don't have a lot of varsity experience can make them rush and create turnovers," said Fusaro, who finished with nine points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
Chariho (0-4, 0-3 Division II) committed 32 turnovers, and the Bulldogs were credited with 33 steals. Some overlap likely exists in those two numbers, but the Bulldogs were getting a lot of extra chances either way.
"Our defense gives us our energy," said senior forward Alexa Beal, who finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. "Once our defense starts pressuring and getting turnovers, we make more shots. The more shots you take, the more chances you have to make them."
Westerly (4-2, 3-0) played man-to-man defense from start to finish and pressed the Chargers at times. Chariho has six freshmen and two sophomores on its 12-player roster.
And those youngsters have not had the benefit of several nonleague games as well as the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament that normally take place in December during a traditional season. This one has been shortened due to the coronavirus.
"A lot of our girls are learning to play at this level consistently," Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said. "Westerly is a very physical team and we have to learn to adjust and play more physical. Their intensity level was the difference in the game."
It probably did not help the Chargers that they played at Narragansett Friday night (a 35-33 loss). It was a quick turnaround.
Westerly was credited with 45 rebounds, many of them on the offensive end. Several times the Bulldogs had three or more shots per possession.
"Rebounding, both offensively and defensively, is very important for us," Fusaro said.
Chariho outscored the Bulldogs, 5-2, to open the game. All of the Chargers' opening points came from guard Spencer Shiels, who finished with 15 and grabbed team-leading eight rebounds.
Westerly responded by outscoring the Chargers, 14-2, to close the first quarter to lead 16-7.
Westerly opened the second quarter with a 10-1 run to make it 26-8 with 2:07 left in the first half.
Freshman Sydney Haik closed the spurt with a 3-pointer. She finished with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.
Westerly led by 15 at the half, 28-13.
"Our defense played well early and gave us some steals to get our offense going," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "Rachel Dobson did a good job defending Spencer. She made her work for everything.
"I thought we had nice ball movement and our scoring was spread out."
Westerly failed to convert on several makeable layups. The Bulldogs did get some good shots on the offensive end after working the ball to the high post.
"We've been working on ball movement to get those good looks," Haik said. "Chariho plays hard, so you can never take anything for granted."
Westerly outscored Chariho, 9-2, over the first five minutes to the third quarter to take a 22-point lead, 37-15, and put the game out of reach.
Westerly's Jackie Fusaro had a team-high nine steals, six assists and and five rebounds.
Chariho next plays at Woonsocket on Monday at 6 p.m. Westerly next hosts Tiverton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.