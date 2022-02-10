WEST WARWICK — Chariho High lost to West Warwick, 55-17, in a Division II girls basketball game Thursday night.
Chariho (7-13, 7-9 Division II) trailed 25-9 at the half. Charlie Edmunds led the Chargers with six points. Emily Ballard had 12 rebounds.
West Warwick is 18-3, 13-3. Chariho next hosts Woonsocket on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
