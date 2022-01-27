WOOD RIVER JCT. — Unbeaten Rogers limited Chariho High to 13 points in the first half and downed the Chargers, 60-27, in a Division II girls basketball game on Thursday.
Rogers (12-0, 11-0 Division II) led 31-13 at the half.
Emily Ballard led Chariho in scoring with nine points. Keira Frias added seven.
Chariho (5-10, 5-6) next hosts Smithfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
