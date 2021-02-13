TIVERTON — Chariho High scored just eight points in the second half and lost to Tiverton, 44-27, in a Division II girls basketball game Saturday afternoon.
Spencer Shiels led the Chargers with seven points. Megan Ballard and Shelby Roode had eight rebounds each.
Tiverton (2-2, 2-1 Division II) led 27-19 at the half.
It was a quick turnaround for the Chargers, who beat Prout on Friday night and then traveled to Tiverton for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.
Chariho (2-6, 2-5) next hosts Shea on Monday at 6 p.m.
Chariho (27)
Spencer Shiels 2 2-2 7, Jules White 0 1-2 1, Tori Babineau 1 0-0 2, Hanna Dias 2 0-0 4, Megan Ballard 0 0-0 0, Lexi Cole 1 1-1 3, McKenzie Allen 1 0-0 2, Emily Ballard 0 0-0 0, Elaina Ricci 1 1-2 3, Shelby Roode 2 0-3 5.
Totals: 10 5-10 27.
Tiverton (44)
Addison Torio 0 0-0 0, Samantha Gacioch 4 0-0 8, Lily Keating 0 0-0 0, Molly Richardson 1 0-0 2, Emma Lopes 5 0-2 10, Helana Kesson 1 0-0 2, Mariah Ramos 4 1-5 10, Samantha Bettencourt 1 0-0 2, Abigail Monkevicz 5 0-0 10.
Totals: 21 1-7 44.
3-point field goals: Chariho (2) — Shiels, Roode. Tiverton (1) — Ramos. Rebounds: Chariho (33) — Roode 8, Ballard 8, Shiels 4, White 4, Allen 3, Babineau 2, Dias 2, Ricci 2.
— Keith Kimberlin
