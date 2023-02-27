WOOD RIVER JCT. — The time for the Chariho High vs. Ponaganset girls basketball game in the opening round of state tournament on Wednesday has been changed to 6 p.m.
Chariho is the 11th seed, while Ponaganset, the defending state champion, is No. 6.
The winner plays No. 14 East Greenwich or No. 3 La Salle Academy.
Juanita Sanchez, which beat La Salle, 34-23, for the Division I title on Sunday is the top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.