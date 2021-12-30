WESTERLY — They're on opposite ends of the experience spectrum, but Paulla Solar, Stonington's Hall of Fame coach in five decades, and Dan LaBelle, Chariho's first-year coach who is still a college student, both share a similar New Year's resolution: Both look to devise ways to create more offense for their respective girls basketball teams.
While Stonington and Chariho have played strong defense in this season's early stages, putting the ball in the basket has been an issue for each squad.
In the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament consolation game Thursday, Stonington's best offense was its defense. The Bears turned multiple steals into fast-break scoring opportunities en route to a 49-16 victory at Federico Gym.
Bears guard Anne Drago was the beneficiary of the turnovers, getting out on the break to convert six layups on the way to a 19-point night and ultimately a berth on the all-tournament team.
"We worked on getting out on the break, and Anne is very quick on releasing," Solar said. "The girls trust she'll be out there and are constantly looking up to see if she's behind everyone."
Stonington (3-4) registered a season high in points. Solar felt the Bears had a chance to knock off Westerly on Tuesday but could not connect on open shots.
The Bears hit a pair of 3s on Thursday and did major damage in the paint as well as in transition. Six-foot freshman center Rory Risley (eight points, 12 rebounds) continues to emerge as a reliable frontcourt scoring option, and 5-9 sophomore Gabby Dimock (six points, five rebounds) also gives Stonington a frontcourt presence.
After a scoreless couple of minutes to start the game, Risley connected twice underneath to give Stonington the lead for good. The Bears led 6-1 after one quarter on three Drago layups.
Guard Mackenzie Pettegrow scored all seven of her points in the second quarter to help the Bears lead 21-7 at halftime. Drago (seven) and Risley (four) scored all of Stonington's third-quarter points to increase the lead to 32-12 after three periods.
"We've been playing without transferring what we've worked on in practice," Solar said. " Today, we tried a few things, running an offense, that we've worked on. I'm proud of them for that even if they weren't successful all the time. We're trying to get over the hump."
Chariho (1-6) could not click into an offensive rhythm against the taller Bears. Sixth-man Megan Ballard hit Chariho's first basket with two minutes left in the first half. Guard Jules White, who also made the all-tournament team, led the Chargers with six points, and Emily Ballard pulled down six rebounds. The Chargers played without regular starters Eliah King and Britney LaBelle.
"These girls are young but play tough defense and do everything I ask of them," said Dan LaBelle, who is a 2018 Chariho grad and former basketball and baseball standout. "They just haven't shot enough, both in the offseason and now in games. I tell them you can't make them if you don't shoot them. It's the story of our season.
"I love our defense and defense travels, but we're not knocking down our shots. We're only 1-2 in Division II, so we're looking forward to getting back into division play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.