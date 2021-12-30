EMILY BALLARD, Chariho, Girls Basketball, Sophomore; Ballard scored 39 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in two games. She had 16 points and eight rebounds against Coventry and 23 points and 16 rebounds against Cranston East.

NATE CYR, Stonington, Boys Basketball, Senior; Cyr scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a win against Woodstock. Cyr also had five 3-pointers. He is averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

JACKSON OGLE, Westerly, Boys Basketball, Senior; Ogle scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds in a pair of Westerly victories. Ogle is averaging 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

ADDIE HAUPTMANN, Wheeler, Girls Basketball, Senior;Hauptmann scored 14 points, had 13 rebounds and came up with seven steals in an overtime win against Griswold. Hauptmann is averaging 12 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

