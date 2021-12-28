WESTERLY — The South Kingstown junior varsity girls basketball team withdrew from the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Tuesday due to non-COVID-19 reasons.
South Kingstown was scheduled to play Chariho. The Chargers will advance to Thursday's title game.
On Monday, the South Kingstown boys junior varsity game with Chariho was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
- Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.