WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Spencer Shiels made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points, but the Chargers fell to Division I Johnston, 59-50, in overtime in a nonleague girls basketball game Tuesday.
It was likely Shiels' final home game.
Chariho outscored Johnston 17-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Shelby Roode's free throw with two seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime.
The two teams were nearly even through overtime before Ava Waterman made what Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk termed an "NBA 3" to put the Panthers up four.
"We put the press on in the fourth quarter and Spencer, Tori Babineau and Elaina Ricci did a good job at the top of the press forcing turnovers," Piasczyk said. "Shelby and Hannah Dias did a good job on [Sarah] Bandoma in the second half. She had scored 10 points in the first quarter, but had none before overtime in the second half."
Roode finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Shiels now has 1,230 career points, fourth on the Chargers' all-time list. Allegra Lovoy, who graduated in 2005, tops the list with 1,634 points.
Shiels' five 3-pointers are also third on the all-time list for most 3s in a game. Kerri Sirois, who graduated in 1998, tops the list with seven. Shiels is averaging 19.2 points per game this season.
Abigail Clesas made six 3-pointers and scored 19 for Johnston (3-7).
Chariho (4-8) will play Cranston East or Smithfield on the road in the Division II tournament on Friday or Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
