WOOD RIVER JCT. — Spencer Shiels hit five 3-pointers en route to a season-high 25 points and the Chariho High girls basketball team earned its first win of the season, 48-20, over an undermanned Tolman squad on Tuesday night.
The Chargers (1-5, 1-4 D-II) led the Division II game 24-11 at halftime and cruised from there.
"We came out and played with some intensity," coach Chris Piasczyk said. "That's what we've been focusing on — starting the game with intensity and maintaining it throughout. And we did a really good job of that."
Shiels had five rebounds and four steals to go with her 25 points. Hanna Dias added six points and four rebounds.
"Spencer played her game," Piasczyk said, "and all her 3-pointers came within the flow of the offense.
"We did a nice job moving the ball, which was fun to watch."
Piasczyk also praised the play of freshman Megan Ballard, who had four rebounds and two steals.
"She was very active on defense, getting tips and steals," the coach said. "She played the best she has all year. I was very impressed."
Tolman (0-3, 0-3) dressed just six and lost a player during the game to a twisted ankle. Abryanna Encarnacion, one of two Tigers to score, had 11 points.
Chariho next hosts Prout on Friday, its Senior Night, at 5 p.m.
Chariho (48)
Spencer Shiels 10 0-0 25, Keira Frias 0 0-0 0, Jules White 0 0-0 0, Tori Babineau 2 0-0 4, Hanna Dias 2 2-2 6, Megan Ballard 0 0-0 0, Emily Norberg 1 0-0 2, Lexi Cole 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Allen 0 0-0 0, Emily Ballard 2 0-0 4, Elaina Ricci 2 0-0 4, Shelby Roode 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 2-4 48.
Tolman (20)
Angel Sheriff 0 0-0 0, Shayanna Barros 0 0-0 0, Aryana Blanco 0 0-0 0, Trinity Burk 0 0-0 0, Abryanna Encarnacion 4 3-4 11, Jasmine Wilson 4 0-0 9. Totals: 8 3-4 20.
Tolman 6 5 5 4 — 20
Chariho 11 13 12 12 — 48
3-point field goals: Chariho (6) — Shiels 5, Roode. Tolman (1) — Wilson.
Rebounds: Chariho (30) — Shiels 5, E. Ballard 4, M. Ballard 4, Dias 4, Roode 4, Frias 3, Ricci 3, Allen 2, Babineau.
— Ken Sorensen
