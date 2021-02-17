WOOD RIVER JCT. — Spencer Shiels scored 22 points, Shelby Roode had a double-double and the Chariho High girls basketball team defeated Middletown, 41-29, in a Division II game Wednesday night.
Chariho led 20-16 at halftime, then outscored Middletown 15-6 in the third quarter to pull away for good.
"We came out after halftime like we were shot out of a cannon," Chargers coach Chris Piasczyk said. "We locked down on defense and were able to execute our stuff."
Shiels had five rebounds and seven steals to go with her game-high 22 points. Roode scored eight of her 11 points in the third quarter and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Ella Bolano led Middletown (4-5, 4-4 D-II) with 12 points.
The Chargers (4-6, 4-5) have won four of their last five games. They next play at East Greenwich on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Chariho (41)
Spencer Shiels 8 6-8 22, Keira Frias 0 0-0 0, Jules White 1 0-0 2, Tori Babineau 0 0-0 0, Hanna Dias 0 0-0 0, Lexi Cole 1 0-0 2, McKenzie Allen 0 0-0 0, Elaina Ricci 2 0-0 4, Shelby Roode 4 2-2 11. Totals: 16 8-11 41.
Middletown (29)
Isabella Wiggins 2 2-2 6, Grace Haskell 4 0-0 8, Madelyn Zins 1 0-0 2, Layla Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Tierney Phelan 0 1-2 1, Makenna Gilman 0 0-0 0, Katherine Wiest 0 0-0 0, Ella Bolano 5 2-4 12, Francesca Goldman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-8 29.
Middletown 3 13 6 7 — 29
Chariho 11 9 15 6 — 41
3-point field goals: Chariho (1) — Roode. Middletown (0).
Rebounds: Chariho (37) — Roode 14, Allen 5, Shiels 5, Cole 3, Dias 3, Babineau 2, Ricci 2, White 2, Frias.
— Ken Sorensen
