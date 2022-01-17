WOOD RIVER JCT. — Mt. Hope scored 36 points in the second half and downed Chariho High, 55-47, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday.
Chariho scored 23 points in the first quarter and led 29-19 at the half. But Mt. Hope scored 24 points in the third quarter to take a 43-42 lead.
Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said the Huskies hurt the Chargers with their offensive rebounding.
Keira Frias made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Chariho. Jules White also made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.
Mt. Hope improved to 2-7, 1-5 Division II. Chariho (3-9, 3-5) next travels to Mount Pleasant on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
