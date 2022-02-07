WOOD RIVER JCT. — Once-beaten Juanita Sanchez defeated Chariho High, 70-32, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday night.
Juanita Sanchez (13-1, 13-1 Division II) led 34-10 at the half. The Cavaliers' only loss is to East Providence, which is unbeaten in Division II.
Jules White led Chariho in scoring with seven points and also had five rebounds. Emily Ballard contributed six points and nine rebounds.
Chariho (7-11, 7-7) next hosts Westerly on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.