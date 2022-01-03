WOOD RIVER JCT. — Sophomore Keira Frias made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as Chariho High beat Cumberland, 48-30, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday night.
Chariho trailed 14-12 at the half.
"The first half we started slow. We were getting really good shots, they just weren't going in," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "In the second half, Keira hit three straight 3-pointers from the same spot and that kind of lifted the boulder off everybody's shoulder. She did it at both ends, too."
Frias also had four rebounds and four steals. Chariho outscored the Clippers, 36-16, in the second half.
Elaina Ricci finished with 11 points. Emily Ballard had seven and a team-high 15 rebounds.
Cumberland dropped to 1-6, 1-4 Division II. Chariho (2-6, 1-6) next travels to East Providence on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Townies are 5-0 in Division II.
— Keith Kimberlin
