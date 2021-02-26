CRANSTON — This was not a vintage performance for the Chariho High girls basketball team.
The Chargers had difficulty getting quality shots and as a result shot poorly from the field. They did not have a good night at the free-throw line and gave up too many second-chance opportunities to the Thunderbolts.
Despite all that, the Chargers still had a chance to send the game into overtime, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and lost to Cranston East, 27-24, in the play-in round of the Division II tournament Friday night.
Cranston East, the No. 4 seed from Division II-North, will travel to Westerly on Sunday at 1 p.m. to face the Bulldogs, the top seed from Division II-South.
"We were moving the ball fairly well, but some of the girls weren't ready to shoot when they were catching it," Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said. "We forced up some bad shots and we started to press a little bit. We started to feel the pressure. We had a hard time executing our stuff and finishing."
Cranston East (6-7) took a two-point lead, 25-23, on a free throw with 1:36 left. Chariho had a chance to tie the game with 48.9 seconds remaining, but made just one free throw to trail 25-24.
Chariho forced a turnover with 44 seconds left, but gave it right back to the Thunderbolts six seconds later on a traveling violation with 33.8 seconds left.
Surprisingly, Cranston East put up a shot with 13 seconds left on the shot clock, and Kathy Hernandez hit the 10-footer to make it 27-24 with 10.5 seconds remaining.
Chariho had to go the length of the floor, but a 3-pointer from the left corner missed and the Chargers' season came to an end.
Chariho (4-9) shot 18.3% (9 of 49) from the field for the game, including an 0-for-16 showing on 3-pointers. The Chargers also shot 37.5% from the free-throw line, making 6 of 16 attempts.
Chariho scored 11 straight points to end the first quarter to take an 11-2 lead.
But East switched to a 2-3 and sometimes a 3-2 zone defense, and the Chargers had problems scoring for the rest of the game.
Chariho scored just two points in the second quarter on a pair of free throws and made just four field goals in the second half. The Chargers also missed some very makeable shots around the rim.
"We were rushing and they did a great job of taking us out of our game from the second quarter on," Piasczyk said. "We couldn't run any of our stuff."
Elaina Ricci and Jules White finished with eight points each to lead the Chargers. Cranston East limited Spencer Shiels, who averaged 19.2 points per game entering the contest, to just six.
Shelby Roode finished with 13 rebounds. Shiels had seven.
Ortiz was the top scorer for East with seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.