WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High made some defensive adjustments in the second half and it helped the Chargers in a 35-25 win against Smithfield in a Division II girls basketball game on Thursday.
"In the first half, we weren't guard there ball screens that well. We were not stepping out on shooters and didn't do a good job of communicating," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "In the second half, we did a better job of contesting shots and we made a lot more shots more difficult."
Smithfield scored just seven points in the second half.
Chariho (6-4, 5-2) trailed 18-14 at the half, but outscored the Sentinels 12-2 in the third quarter to take a 26-20 lead.
Jules White scored eight points for Chariho including a 6 for 8 showing at the free-throw line. Keira Frias and Brianna DeGiacomo had seven each. Emily Ballard led the team with 14 rebounds and Charlie Edmunds had nine.
Smithfield dropped to 6-3, 5-3. Chariho next travels to Coventry on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.