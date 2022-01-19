PROVIDENCE — Keira Frias scored 18 points and Britney LaBelle came up with 11 steals as Chariho High got past Mount Pleasant, 45-40, in a Division II girls basketball game Wednesday.
The Chargers trailed by one point with about a minute left, but they were able to score three times and get two steals to overtake the Kilties and secure the victory.
"Our pressure was the biggest difference in the game," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "Not only steals off passes, but just taking the ball away. Our defense was poor in the second half. But we were able to execute down the stretch."
Chariho (4-9, 4-5 Division II) led 17-9 at the half and 34-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Elaina Ricci finished with 12 points for the Chargers. Frias led the Chargers in rebounding with six. Jules White had eight points and seven steals.
Mount Pleasant dropped to 2-6, 2-5. Chariho next travels to Prout on Tuesday. Game time is at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
