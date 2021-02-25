WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will travel to Cranston East on Friday at 7 p.m. for a play-in game in the Division II girls basketball tournament.
Chariho is the No. 5 seed from Division II-South-East, while Cranston East is the No. 4 seed from Division II-North. Cranston East was 5-7 overall and 5-4 in the league. Chariho finished 4-8, 4-5.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face Westerly on Sunday at 1 p.m. Westerly is the No. 1 seed from Division II-South East.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.