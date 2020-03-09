WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will host Woonsocket in a preliminary-round game of the girls basketball state tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Chariho (12-11) is the No. 15 seed and Woonsocket (18-6) is No. 18. The winner travels to No. 2 South Kingstown on Thursday for a quarterfinal-round game at 5:30 p.m.
Woonsocket lost to Mount Pleasant, 50-47, in the Division III championship game on Sunday.
La Salle is the No. 1 seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
