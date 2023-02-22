EAST PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's girls basketball team prides itself on playing great defense.
It's been the foundation of the team's success this season.
But on Wednesday night in the Division II semifinals against unbeaten Moses Brown, the Chargers got a big, healthy dose of their own medicine.
The top-seeded Quakers used a suffocating 1-2-2 full-court press and intense man-to-man pressure in the half-court to shut down the No. 4 Chargers and emerge with a 51-35 victory.
Moses Brown (22-0) moves to the title game on Saturday against West Warwick at Rhode Island College at 4 p.m. West Warwick beat Mount St. Charles, 44-42, in the other semifinal at East Providence High on Thursday.
"They are really physical. They are up in your face. You turn around and they are right there," Chariho junior forward Jules White said of the Quakers defenders. "You have to try to stay composed and be confident in yourself and trust that your teammates will be there."
The game turned in the second quarter. The two teams were tied at 11 with 6:50 left in the first half. At that point, it appeared the game was going to be closely played with points at a premium.
But the Quakers reeled off 14 straight points in a little under three minutes to take a 25-11 lead. Eight of those points came off steals or turnovers that led to layups. Chariho (15-8) struggled to get the ball past midcourt at times.
Moses Brown continually stepped in front of Chariho players to come with up with steals or double-teamed them to create turnovers.
"We had 17 turnovers in the first half. Their pressure really got to us. And we weren't giving ourselves more options to pass back to. And we had no middle presence. We folded under their pressure a little bit," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "They are undefeated for a reason. Their coach does a really good job and they have really good players."
But it was not only the press that hurt the Chargers. The Quakers' man-to-man defensive pressure in the half-court suffocated Chariho as well.
Moses Brown seemed to closely defend every shot and every pass.
"They weren't letting us get to our sports offensively," LaBelle said. "They were making us rush, they were making us travel and they were forcing us into bad passes. Definitely big-time credit to them."
Moses Brown led 32-18 at the half and 43-27 after three quarters. Substitutes for both teams played the final five minutes of the game.
Moses Brown has won its two playoff games by an average of 18 points.
"Communication is our key," Moses Brown coach Tamara Tardy said of her team's defensive prowess. "Really, the girls like each other. It's hard to do anything if they don't."
Tardy, in her third year as coach, said defense has been the team's foundation.
"We've been teaching good fundamental principles of basketball: How to guard one on one, how to guard five on five," Tardy said. "The first year it wasn't good, the second year it got a little better and now it looks great. They put the work in."
Tori Babineau and Brianna DeGiacomo led Chariho with seven points each. Megan Ballard and Keira Frias each finished with six.
Moses Brown's Lauren Bousquet, a strong 5-10 freshman forward with good ball-handling skills, finished with 18 points. Bousquet was adept at getting to the basket off the drive and had an effective spin move to the hoop. She was also a force on the offensive glass.
Fellow freshman Jae Perez, a solid shooting point guard with the ability to drive to the basket, scored 11.
Just like Chariho, Moses Brown did not start an underclassman.
"We are all going to have to do a lot more work. I have to do a lot more work myself as a coach to get them a little bit better prepared," LaBelle said. "They also have to improve just like they did last offseason. It's a team effort."
Chariho will qualify for the state tournament that starts next week. But the Chargers could draw a strong Division I team, so there was a sense of finality to the season on Thursday.
"It was a great season. We are a lot more confident in each other," White said. "We've grown as a team and we are working so great together. We can trust other players to come in the game and do their job."
LaBelle agreed.
"This doesn't take away from the great season we've had," LaBelle said. "We are trying to set a standard. We just don't want to make the playoffs. We want to win playoff games and go deep in the playoffs. This year was a good start."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.