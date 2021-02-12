WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High limited Prout to 12 points in the second half and topped the Crusaders, 42-36, in a Division II girls basketball game Friday night.
Chariho (2-5, 2-4 Division II) trailed by nine points at the half, 24-15.
"They put a lot of pressure on us in the first half and we were taking jumps shots that weren't good shots," Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said. "In the second half, we did a great job of settling down and Jules White helped Spencer bring the ball up the court."
Shiels led the Chargers in scoring with 17 points and was the team's top rebounder with 10. White finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Shelby Roode added seven points and nine rebounds.
"We did a better job of taking the ball to the basket in the second half," Piasczyk said.
The Chargers played a zone defense and pushed it to 3/4 court to apply pressure on Prout in the second half.
It was Senior Night for Shiels, Roode, Emily Norberg and Hannah Dias.
Zoe Moan led Prout (1-2, 1-2) with eight points. Chariho next travels to Tiverton on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
Chariho (42)
Spencer Shiels 7 3-5 17, Jules White 2 6-10 10, Tori Babineau 0 0-0 0, Hanna Dias 0 0-0 0, Emily Norberg 2 0-0 4, Lexi Cole 0 0-0 0, Emily Ballard 1 0-0 2, Elaina Ricci 1 0-1 2, Shelby Roode 3 1-1 7.
Totals: 16 10-17 42.
Prout (36)
Eloise Bussey 1 0-0 3, Helene Cummings 3 1-5 7, Lauren Farless 0 0-2 0, Julia Mastrandrea 2 0-0 4, Kelsey McKenna 3 0-0 7, Zoe Moan 4 0-1 8, Ella Philippi 1 2-2 4, Morgan Verdi 1 1-2 3.
Totals: 15 4-12 36.
Prout 8 16 9 3 — 36
Chariho 7 8 16 11 — 42
3-point field goals: Chariho — None. Prout (2) — Bussey, McKenna.
Rebounds: Chariho (34) — Shiels 10, Roode 9, White 7, Ricci 4, Ballard 3, Dias.
— Keith Kimberlin
