CRANSTON — Cranston East scored 20 points in the second quarter and ended Chariho High's season with a 46-32 win in the preliminary round of the Division II girls basketball tournament Friday night.
Chariho only trailed by four points, 12-8, at the end of the first quarter, but fell behind by 17 at the half, 32-15.
Emily Ballard finished with 13 points and six rebounds for 10th-seeded Chariho. Lexi Cole and Jules White had five points each.
No. 7 Cranston East (12-8) will travel to No. 3 Juanita Sanchez in the quarterfinals next week.
Chariho ended the season 12-8.
— Keith Kimberlin
