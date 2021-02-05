NARRAGANSETT — Chariho High scored just four second-quarter points and was unable get past Narragansett on Friday night in a 35-33 Division II girls basketball loss.
After the unproductive second quarter, the Chargers trailed 26-18 at intermission. Still, they were able to tie the game at 30 late in the second half before the Mariners retook the lead and held on for the win.
Leah Hart scored a game-high 22 points for Narragansett (2-1, 2-1 Division II).
"We played absolutely tremendous defense in the second half," Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said. "Leah Hart had a fantastic first half. She was killing us. But we made an adjustment in the second half and put Tori Babineau on her, and Tori locked her down and gave us an opportunity to get back in the game."
Chariho (0-2, 0-2) had a chance to tie or win the game in the closing seconds after rebounding Hart's missed free throw on the back end of a one-and-on, but was unable to get a shot off.
Spencer Shiels led the Chargers with 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Shelby Roode added six points and 10 rebounds, Jules White had five points and six boards, and Babineau made five steals.
"The second-half defense led by Tori was fantastic," Piasczyk added. "We're just having trouble putting the ball in the hole. We're having trouble scoring."
Chariho next visits Westerly on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Chariho (33)
Spencer Shiels 5 8-10 19, Keira Frias 0 0-0 0, Jules White 1 3-4 5, Tori Babineau 0 0-0 0, Hanna Dias 1 1-1 3, Megan Ballard 0 0-0 0, Emily Norberg 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Allen 0 0-0 0, Emily Ballard 0 0-0 0, Elaina Ricci 0 0-0 0, Shelby Roode 1 4-6 6.
Totals: 8 16-23 33.
Narragansett (35)
Anna Hart 2 0-0 5, Ella Carreau 1 0-0 2, Livia Page 0 0-0 0, Bridget Blessing 0 0-0 0, Leah Hart 7 5-6 22, Dharma Parks 0 0-0 0, Allison Seaver 0 0-0 0, Danielle Hart 3 0-1 6.
Totals: 13 5-7 35.
Chariho 14 4 9 6 — 33
Narragansett 16 10 4 5 — 35
3-point field goals: Chariho (1) — Shiels. Narragansett (4) — L. Hart 3, A. Hart.
Rebounds: Chariho (34) — Roode 10, Shiels 9, White 6, Babineau 3, Dias 2, Norberg 2, Allen, Ballard.
— Ken Sorensen
