PROVIDENCE — Emily Ballard scored eight points and grabbed nine rebound as Chariho High beat Central, 34-23, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday.
Chariho (1-1, 1-0 Division II) scored 20 points in the first quarter on its way to the victory.
"We were taking it to the basket strong and we got some points in transition, but we missed a ton of layups and some wide-open shots," first-year coach Dan LaBelle said. "To go on the road after a long bus ride and get a win, especially without one of your captains, is something."
Captain Britney LaBelle did not play in the game due to an injury.
Lexi Cole scored six points and Elaina Ricci had five. Keira Frias contributed four steals.
Central dropped to 0-1, 0-1. Chariho next hosts East Greenwich on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
